Club Accepts £20m Liverpool Offer for World Cup Star as Personal Talks Set to Go Ahead

Besiktas have reportedly accepted a £20m bid from Liverpool for Croatian centre back Domagoj Vida.

Vida was a crucial part in Croatia's run to the World Cup final this summer, marshalling the back four along with Dejan Lovren. The pair could well be forming a partnership on Merseyside too, with Liverpool's continued interest in the centre back.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

According to Turkish newpaper Aksam (via TurkishFootball.com) a bid has been accepted by the Turkish giants, believed to be somewhere in the region of £20m. This would represent some very good business from Besiktas, who only signed Vida last January on a free transfer.

Liverpool's need for a new centre back is well documented, but it remains unclear where Vida would fit into the Reds' defensive set up.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Besiktas have made it clear that they wish to keep a hold of the Croatian, but the club would surely find it difficult to turn down £20m profit on one player who still has four years remaining on his contract.

Vida's reputation has been enhanced this summer, with some impressive performances for Croatia. Whilst he may not be the most modern of centre backs, his no nonsense approach may well be exactly what Liverpool need.

It's understood that whilst Besiktas have not yet made a statement regarding the most recent rumours, a move for the centre back is looking increasingly likely.