Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Skip International Champions Cup and Miss Real Madrid Clash

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be featuring in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament with his new side Juventus

The 33-year-old Portuguese talisman will return to his new club on July 30 for pre-season but ESPN report that will not be taking part in the tournament - which will see Juventus play at least three games in the United States.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Instead, Ronaldo will therefore likely make his debut for his new club in their traditional Villar Perosa friendly, which they play against their Primavera side - the Under-20s squad.

Ronaldo joined the Turin club from Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer in a deal said to be worth €100m - plus additional fees and contributions.

It was initially thought Ronaldo could make his bow in the traditional white and black of Juventus against his former side in Maryland on 5 August. 

However, as players involved in the World Cup's latter stages have had less time to prepare in pre-season so far, the club has said they will be remaining in Italy to get ready for the season ahead.

A number of Juventus' first-team squad were involved in the World Cup knockout rounds, so the pre-season tournament may see a rotated side.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

Croatians Mario Mandzukic and Marko Pjaca, as well as French midfielder Blaise Matuidi, contested the World Cup final and will not join up with the squad until August.

During his time at Real Madrid, Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 appearances in all competitions. Across his career, he was won the Champions League five times and won Euro 2016 with Portugal.

