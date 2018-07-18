Crystal Palace Grow Optimistic Over Proposed Loan Move as Chelsea Announce First Signing

July 18, 2018

Crystal Palace are confident that they can secure another loan move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the west London club announced former Napoli star Jorginho as their first signing of the summer, according to reports.

Loftus-Cheek had an impressive loan spell at Selhurst Park last season where he made 25 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and claiming five assists.

The Eagles were hopeful that they could lure the 22-year-old, who was part of England's World Cup squad that reached the semi finals of the competition in Russia, to south London ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Chelsea have been standing firm over Loftus-Cheek's future, however, insisting that the midfielder will be part of the setup at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues stance could now be changing following the arrival of Jorginho, according to reports from the Standard. It is claimed that Crystal Palace are now confident that another deal for Loftus-Cheek can go through before the transfer deadline on August 9.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have already allowed a number of their promising youngsters to leave the club this summer. Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman have completed moves to join Championship side Leeds United, while Todd Kane has joined Hull City.

However, the club still have players who are uncertain on their future at Stamford Bridge. Defenders Tomás Kalas, Michael Hector and Matt Miazga could all be shipped out once again this summer, with midfielder pair Marco van Ginkel and Mario Pasalic also in the dark over their next move.

In attack, Chelsea's depth is also proving to be an area of concern for the players on the fringe of Chelsea's first team. Charly Musonda, Lucas Piazón and Nathan have no assurances over playing time next season, but all eyes will be on where striker Tammy Abraham will be for the 2018/19 campaign.

