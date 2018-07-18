Eden Hazard Strikes Deal & Thibaut Courtois' Fee Agreed as Chelsea Duo Edge Closer to Bernabeu Move

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid over his future transfer to the club, and the Belgium looks more and more likely to make the switch to the Spanish capital alongside club and international teammate Thibaut Courtois this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Los Blancos sent shockwaves throughout the footballing world, and many are expecting the club to invest the money made from his sale to help fund a big name player to replace the 33-year-old.

Royal Belgium Pool/GettyImages

According to RMC, that player looks likely to be Hazard. The report claims that the two parties have reached a verbal agreement on the transfer, and that the winger will force through a move to the Bernabeu in order for the clubs to settle on a fee for the move.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois is also edging ever closer to a switch to Julen Lopetegui's side. The Belgian has been linked with a move to Madrid for the majority of the summer, and it seems that the wheels are finally beginning to turn on the transfer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, Courtois' deal is close to being completed, and talks between the two clubs are growing ever nearer to a conclusion.

The fee is expected to be in the region of €40m, but the Blues will only allow their current first choice keeper to leave once they have found a replacement for him - the latest name linked to that post being former stopper Petr Cech.

With that said, it's almost certain that Courtois will leave in the coming weeks. His contract at Stamford Bridge runs to a close next summer, at which point Chelsea will have to lose him for free.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)