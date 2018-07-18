Everton and Fenerbahce Discussing Loan Deal for Winger Yannick Bolasie

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie is reportedly on his way to Fenerbahce in a loan deal agreed between the two clubs.

Bolasie has never quite replicated the fantastic form he showed whilst playing for Crystal Palace during his time at Everton. Despite appearing 16 times for Everton in the 2017/18 season, he could only contribute one goal to the Blues side.

According to Fanatik.com, Fenerbahce's Director of Football Damien Comolli has met with Bolasie and an agreement has been made.

It's understood that Comolli had been keen on making his move for Bolasie a permanent one, but a loan deal has been settled upon.

Since joining the Merseyside club, Bolasie's performances have been largely hit or miss, with the odd flash of brilliance showing why Everton paid £25m for his services. The 29-year-old has scored two goals and four assists in 32 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions.

The move to Turkey could reignite the Congolese winger's career, where game time could be more reliable and consistent.

The move appears to make sense for both clubs, with Everton unlikely to be willing to sell so shortly after stumping up such a fee for the player.

Bolasie will be looking at this forthcoming spell in Turkey as an opportunity to remind everyone just what he's capable of. This could well be the perfect situation for him to do so.