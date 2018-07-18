Fulham Loan Hero Aleksandar Mitrovic Set for Permanent Return as £20m Deal Draws Closer

Fulham's summer spending is set to continue as they are closing in on a permanent move for one of last season's stars, striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic joined the Cottagers on loan from Newcastle in January and played a huge part in their promotion push, scoring 12 goals in 17 Championship appearances and becoming a cult hero as Fulham returned to the Premier League after four seasons away.

His loan move ended after the 2017/18 season but it now appears that the Serbian will be returning to West London on a permanent basis with Fulham are close to agreeing a £20m transfer fee with Newcastle.

The Evening Standard claims that Turkish side Fenerbahce were also eyeing Mitrovic, but Fulham's ambition and Mitrovic's relationship with the fans should ease his path back to Craven Cottage.

This signing would take Fulham's summer spending up to £50m following the joint arrival of Jean-Michael Seri and Maxime Le Marchand from Nice in a combined deal worth £30m.

Newcastle paid £13m for Mitrovic in 2015 and although they would have preferred a greater profit margin, Rafa Benitez is keen for the sale to go through as soon as possible so that he can reinvest the money.

Mitrovic famously had a poor disciplinary record during his first Premier League season as he was twice sent off. Despite an apparent improvement in his temperament, Benitez does not trust him to take up the mantle of being Newcastle's main striker.

Fulham's big spending is a sign of their determination to keep manager Slavisa Jokanovic, who had challenged the club to match his ambition ahead of the new season.

The Cottagers mark their return to the Premier League with a home game against Crystal Palace on 11 August.