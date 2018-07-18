Huddersfield Tipped to Complete £10m Signing as Ligue 1 Striker Prepares for Medical

Huddersfield Town are expected to complete the signing of AS Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby after the 22-year-old flew to England to complete his medical, according to reports.

The France Under-21 international has struggled to settle in at the Stade Louis II during his first season. Brought in to somewhat fill the gap which was left by Kylian Mbappé, Diakhaby made just 22 appearances in Ligue 1 - more than half of which came as a substitute.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Monaco are now believed to be open to selling Diakhaby this summer, and after learning of Huddersfield's interest on Monday, Foot Mercato claim that the young striker is set to travel to England to complete his medical after an agreement was reached between both clubs.

No figure is given as to how much the Terriers will be paying to sign Diakhaby this summer. However, it has been widely speculated that Monaco will want more than the £9m which they paid for the youngster last year.

I’ve liked a lot of #HTAFC’s business in recent years but Adama Diakhaby will prove to be a bad move. Always looked an awkward, unorthodox player with no obvious qualities. — Ryan Kelly (@rkelly93) July 17, 2018

Diakhaby is one of many young players who have come through the ranks at Stade Rennais, a club who have also nurtured the likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Interestingly, Diakhaby actually spent more than one year as a free agent in his late teens after being released from SM Caen's second team back in 2014, having to wait until November the following year before Stade Rennais took a gamble on the striker.

The 22-year-old is still one of the most highly-rated forwards in Ligue 1, even despite his maiden campaign as Monaco where he often played second fiddle to the likes of Falcao and Stevan Jovetić.