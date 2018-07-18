Huddersfield Tipped to Complete £10m Signing as Ligue 1 Striker Prepares for Medical

By 90Min
July 18, 2018

Huddersfield Town are expected to complete the signing of AS Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby after the 22-year-old flew to England to complete his medical, according to reports.

The France Under-21 international has struggled to settle in at the Stade Louis II during his first season. Brought in to somewhat fill the gap which was left by Kylian Mbappé, Diakhaby made just 22 appearances in Ligue 1 - more than half of which came as a substitute.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Monaco are now believed to be open to selling Diakhaby this summer, and after learning of Huddersfield's interest on Monday, Foot Mercato claim that the young striker is set to travel to England to complete his medical after an agreement was reached between both clubs.

No figure is given as to how much the Terriers will be paying to sign Diakhaby this summer. However, it has been widely speculated that Monaco will want more than the £9m which they paid for the youngster last year.

Diakhaby is one of many young players who have come through the ranks at Stade Rennais, a club who have also nurtured the likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Interestingly, Diakhaby actually spent more than one year as a free agent in his late teens after being released from SM Caen's second team back in 2014, having to wait until November the following year before Stade Rennais took a gamble on the striker.

The 22-year-old is still one of the most highly-rated forwards in Ligue 1, even despite his maiden campaign as Monaco where he often played second fiddle to the likes of Falcao and Stevan Jovetić.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)