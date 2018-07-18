Liverpool have finally reached an agreement with AS Roma that will see goalkeeper Alisson Becker move to Anfield for €75m, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been one of the club's top transfer targets this summer and stories broke on Tuesday that Liverpool had submitted their first formal offer for the 25-year-old shot-stopper.

The Reds were quick to deny that they had made a move for Alisson. However, talks between the two clubs are believed to have continued through the night and an agreement has since been reached over the high-profile transfer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Liverpool's latest offer, which it is understood will be split between €65m upfront and an extra €10m being included through performance-based add-ons, has all but been accepted by the Giallorossi.

The two clubs are now believed to be discussing how the payments will be made before an official announcement is made this summer, but Romano claims in the Guardian that Liverpool are already making arrangements for Alisson to complete his medical.

The Brazil international, who kept Manchester City's Ederson out of Tite's World Cup squad, will sign a contract at Anfield worth roughly €5.5m per season.

Reports from Brazilian outlet UOL claim that Alisson has already packed his bags and is just waiting for the all-clear from Roma before leaving to complete his medical.

It had been suggested that Real Madrid were interested in signing Alisson ahead of the new campaign. However, Los Blancos now appear to have their sights set on Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois following his performances at the World Cup.

As a result, the west London outfit also had their name thrown into the mix as the race for Alisson's signature heated up, but the Blues failed to declare their interest in the Brazilian goalkeeper, much to the disappointment of Roma, who were hoping that a bidding war would ensue.

Alisson will become the club's fourth signing of the current transfer window, following Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri through the doors at Anfield this summer.