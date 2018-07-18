Neymar Gives Conditional Promise to Remain at Paris Saint-Germain Despite Real Madrid Rumours

Neymar is set to frustrate Real Madrid and remain at Paris Saint-Germain after months of speculation, according to reports from Spain.

According to El Pais (via Globo Esporte), Neymar will overcome his reservations about playing in Ligue 1 and continue with Les Parisiens, as long as he is the centre of attention at the Parc des Princes.

The newspaper claims that Neymar's father has told the French club that his son 'is well in Paris, thanks the support of the club and the only thing that he considers non-negotiable is to feel the most important player'.

In other words, he must feel that he is the main man at the club, which may be increasingly difficult as some would argue that he is no longer PSG's greatest asset.

Last season he was outscored by compatriot Edinson Cavani - albeit after being hindered by injury - and some stellar World Cup performances from young player of the tournament Kylian Mbappe will see him come under the microscope just as much as, if not more than, his Brazilian teammate.

Indeed, many would say that Mbappe is now ahead of Neymar in the race to become the best player in the world as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enter their twilight years.





In any case, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will be relieved at Neymar's decision and at the lack of a bid from Real Madrid, who have been linked with Neymar for a while without making any formal enquiries.

Real sent a representative to Santos to talk to Neymar's father about the possibility of a move, but the financial demands of the transfer will convince Los Blancos to look elsewhere in their quest to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.