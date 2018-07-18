Report Reveals the Two Goalkeeping Options Jurgen Klopp Monitored Before Opting for Alisson Becker

July 18, 2018

Liverpool's decision to go all in on Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker has surprised many following a summer of refusal to budge on their stance surrounding the stopper.

However, it is a move that the Reds have essentially been forced into, having decided that the club's two other targets were not feasible - and those two players have now been revealed.

ROMAN KRUCHININ/GettyImages

While Liverpool have been linked with all sorts of names all summer - Jack Butland, Bernd Leno (even Thibaut Courtois), the latest revelation makes it seem that these targets were bogus.

Instead, according to Daily Mail, there were only three: Alisson, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, and (rather surprisingly) Burnley's Nick Pope.

Oblak was a name that was covered, but a move for the Slovenian always seemed dead in the water. Oblak, while offering a hugely talented pair of hands, would simply prove too costly.

The only way that Atletico Madrid would even consider selling one of their biggest assets would be if his buyout clause was triggered - a hefty £89m - and the £62m for Alisson seems to sit better at Anfield.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Strangely, though, the report goes on to reveal that Liverpool's interest in Burnley stopper Pope was also quite high, but Klopp felt that the £20m asking price was too much for a player of his quality.

Instead, Liverpool look odds on to break the world record fee for a goalkeeper in the coming days, and while Chelsea may be interested in signing Alisson, it is believed that his preferred destination is at Anfield.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Finally, after months of chit chat, we're seeing some movement.

