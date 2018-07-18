World Cup Winner to Accept Chelsea's Decision Over His Future as Talks Set for New Contract

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté will accept any decision the club make over his future amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, according to reports.

The World Cup winner has been a vital part of the setup at Stamford Bridge following his high-profile arrival from Leicester City in 2016, helping the Blues go on to lift the Premier League title and an FA Cup.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite attracting interest from two of Europe's biggest clubs this summer, Kanté will not force through a move away from Chelsea. Instead, the France international is leaving the decision over his future firmly in the hands of the Blues hierarchy.

According to Le 10 Sport (via Get French Football News), this means that Kanté will stay in west London if the club want him to. However, this also means that the 28-year-old won't put up a fuss about leaving if Chelsea decide to cash in this summer.

Hazard and Courtois has been pushing to go to #RealMadrid so we should let them go! Football or Chelsea doesn't stop if they both go! We well get good replacements and move on! We should build the team around Kante imo — ŞΔŇĐ¥ (@QueenSandy_CFC) July 18, 2018

It has also been suggested that Chelsea are preparing a new contract for the midfielder ahead of the new campaign, suggesting that Kanté will be a part of manager Maurizio Sarri's plans next season.

French giants PSG, who have appointed former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel as their new head coach this summer, are eager to bring Kanté to the Parc des Prince as one of their marquee signings.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are desperate to add another dimension to their midfield ahead of the new campaign, with Kanté still being eyed up in Catalonia despite the recent arrival of Brazil international Arthur Melo.