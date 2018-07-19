6 Premier League Clubs Set for Bidding War in Hopes of Securing Germany International's Signature

July 19, 2018

Marvin Plattenhardt is a wanted man. The current Hertha Berlin star may have only appeared once with Die Mannschaft at the World Cup, but has gained widespread attention.

According to Bild, his services are valued by a whole host of Premier League clubs, with no fewer than six teams are reported to be vying for his talents.

It is said that EvertonLeicester CityWatfordBournemouthFulham, and Huddersfield are ready to do battle for the German left-back. With so many hoping to add him to their line-up for next year, his current employers will be smiling from ear to ear.


Hertha BSC levelled out in 10th position last season, and the Bundesliga side may look to incite a bidding war. If they have aspirations of qualifying for European competition, a potentially large sum for Plattenhardt could be well reinvested. 

With an apparent fee of only €25m requested by the side from Germany's capital, the financially strong Premier League sides are clamouring. 

Hertha's general manager Michael Preetz is understanding of the opportunity presented: “Marvin has entered another stage with the World Cup and has attracted a lot of attention. If there is a desire for change and it fits all sides, then we will deal with it.”


Whether or not Bild have embellished the number of Premier League suitors, a deal for Plattenhardt seems very likely at least one of the suggested six. 

Huddersfield have been highlighted due to their manager's German heritage. David Wagner may be interested, but attack seems a more pressing concern for the Terriers.

The destination most likely looks to be Everton. Looking for long term Leighton Baines replacement, the Merseyside club did not agree with Celtic's £30m valuation of starlet Kieran Tierney. Free-kick specialist Plattenhardt could well be the solution to their problem.

Wherever the German international ends up, there is sure to be more than one team left disappointed with his decision. With legs left in this chase, it could be a saga that rumbles on for some time. 

