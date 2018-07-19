The 7 Biggest Sharks Available During the Transfer Window

At its core, football is about getting the ball in the back of the net, simple right? But in order to achieve that, you need to find yourself a very rare breed of player: the finisher, the striker, the talisman. Like sharks, the best kind of strikers are those with killer instincts and predatory ruthlessness in front of goal.



Just one sniff of a goal, and they'll get the job done. So in that vein, let's take a look at seven of the best 'sharks' available in this summer's transfer window:

Gonzalo Higuain



Higuain has had a fantastic time of it in Serie A in the last five years, scoring 111 in goals in 177 appearances for Napoli and Juventus respectively. However, with the latter splashing out €100m for Cristiano Ronaldo, it is understood the Italian club will looking to offload one of their current forward stars.

And it seems like the Argentine 30-year-old, who was signed for €90m just two years ago, will be the one to make way. As it stands, Chelsea are the front-runners to sign the number nine, but Milan are also said to be sniffing around the marksman.



Alvaro Morata



Despite a promising start at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard had a fairly quiet end to the season with Chelsea, scoring just once in the Premier League in 2018.

However, you just have to look at the 25-year-old's strike rate for Real Madrid - where he scored a goal every 93.6 minutes - to know he is an expert finisher. If the west London outfit are foolish enough to let him go, a number of sides, including Milan and Juventus, will be chomping at the bit to sign him.



Javier Hernandez



The West Ham forward and one time Manchester United player has long been known as one of the deadliest finishers around. Renowned for unorthodox, and largely close range goals, Chicharito has been terrorising defences for years now.

Nevertheless, despite looking just as threatening in his national colours at this summer's World Cup, the 30-year-old has underwhelmed so far for the Hammers. Considering their significant outlay so far in the transfer window, they may be seeking to recuperate some cash, with Hernandez a candidate to depart.

Robert Lewandowski



The Polish international is one of Europe's scariest strikers, and has an astonishing record of 180 goals in 257 Bundesliga appearances. Approaching his 30th year, the Bayern Munich man was still as lethal as ever in the 2017/18 season, netting 41 times in his 48 games.

Despite this goalscoring form, he has been unsettled in Germany for a while now, and has maintained little secrecy about his desire to move to Real Madrid. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish giants will move for him, but either way, there will undoubtedly be a handful of clubs snapping at their heels should the situation become untenable.

Mauro Icardi



Another Argentine in Italy, Mauro Icardi has been a massive influence at Inter in his five years since joining from Sampdoria, accruing 107 goals in the 182 times he's turned out for I Nerazzurri.

Despite the 25-year-old feeling supposedly settled in Milan - especially considering his role as club captain - the striker has long been linked with a move away, and this summer could finally be the time a big club comes in with a mammoth offer that the Serie A side simply can't refuse.

Karim Benzema



As alluded to, Juventus' signing of Cristiano Ronaldo has put the Madrid club in a state of flux. It is unclear who will stay and go at this time, and number nine Karim Benzema is included in that group.

Last week, the forward put out a cryptic tweet that eulogised his time in the Spanish capital, raising further questions about his future. It's understood that the Frenchman's former boss Carlo Ancelotti is eager to bring him to Napoli, with a €40m bid apparently in the offing.

While the 30-year-old's potency in front of goal has been disputed in recent times, his record of 56 goals in 104 Champions League outings speaks for itself - he is a man for the big occasion.

Hirving Lozano





Quite besides the fact that the Mexican international looks fairly shark-like in this picture, the PSV Eindhoven player showed his predatory prowess in his country's 1-0 win over Germany in their opening clash of the World Cup.

It was Lozano's goal that separated the two sides, when he showed the perfect combination of ice cool composure and instinctual desire to strike the significant blow. It's no surprise there are now a multitude of clubs, including Manchester United and Spurs, seeking his signature.

