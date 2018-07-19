Alisson & Monchi Provide Updates Ahead of Goalkeeper's World Record Arrival at Liverpool

Roma sporting director Monchi has confirmed that Liverpool's world record move for goalkeeper Alisson is set to be completed very soon.

According to Roma's official Twitter account, the Roma chief confirmed that Liverpool's bid was 'very substantial' and therefore enough to convince Roma to sell the Brazilian.

Speaking in a press conference, Monchi said: "We haven’t finalised anything yet [with Alisson]. But it is true that the negotiations are advanced and he’s over in Liverpool now.

“When a very substantial offer comes in, you have to consider it. We weighed up the pros and cons and decided to speak to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Alisson himself has spoken out ahead of his move to Liverpool. Speaking to the press before leaving Ciampino Airportairport, he told ForzaRoma (via Liverpool Echo): "I want to say thanks to Roma fans. Now it's time for a new adventure."

Liverpool have agreed a £66.8m fee with Roma for the 25-year-old stopper, who flew into the north west on Wednesday having agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with Jurgen Klopp's side. He will now undergo a medical with the Reds.

The Liverpool Echo add further detail in their report, as they reveal that Alisson cut short his family holiday in Sardinia to finalise his move to Anfield after Roma accepted Liverpool's bid.

An official announcement is expected on Thursday or Friday, although the stopper will miss Liverpool's tour of America. However, he will travel to the club's four-day training camp in France ahead of a friendly against Napoli in Dublin.

The move breaks the previous record fee for a goalkeeper after Manchester City paid Benfica £34.7m for the services of Ederson last summer.

He will replace Loris Karius, who failed to overcome the concussion he suffered in the Champions League final with another mistake in a pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers recently.