Arsenal Make Bizarre Move by Appointing Candy Crush Creator as Club's New Data Scientist

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Arsenal have continued their staff overhaul by appointing a former Candy Crush creator as the club's new Data Scientist.

According to Training Ground Guru, a website run by former BBC Sport journalist Simon Austin, highly-qualified scientist Mikhail Zhilkin joins the club having had no previous experience in the football industry.

The Russian graduated with a Master of Science in Applied Physics and Mathematics in 2006 from the famous and well-respected Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

He oversaw the launch of two famous Candy Crush games - Candy Crush Soda and Candy Crush Jelly - during his time as senior data scientist and technical lead for King.com, the company behind the famous game franchise.

In his new role at Arsenal, Zhilkin will focus on injury and physical data, identifying patterns and creating insights in order to help the coaching and sports science staff.

Image by Luke Pawley

His work will help to improve training and recovery processes to ensure that players are at maximum fitness going into every game of a long and crucial season for the Gunners.

Arsenal's new recruit is also said to speak excellent English, a crucial factor as communication with other departments in the club will be a huge part of his new role.

Over the past year, Arsenal have overhauled their staff in virtually all departments of the club, including coaching, recruitment, medical, performance and contract negotiating.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages


Some of the key new figures to arrive include Unai Emery, Sven Mislintat, Raul Sanllehi, Sal Bibbo, Gary O'Driscoll and Darren Burgess.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)