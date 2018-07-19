Arsenal Star Nacho Monreal Reportedly Not in Emery's Plans With Club Willing to Listen to Offers

Arsenal star Nacho Monreal is reportedly not in the plans of new Gunners boss Unai Emery with the club willing to listen to offers for the defender.

Monreal has been one of the most consistent performers for the north Londoners in recent times, with the Spaniard having one of his best seasons last year in a new role at centre-back.

If Emery sells Ramsey and Nacho Monreal, I'll riot. — Anita (@arsenaloFka) July 9, 2018

Despite being one of a few stand-out performers for the Gunners last season, it has been reported that new boss Emery is willing to let the defender leave this summer, as reported by Goal.

If Monreal were to leave the Emirates then the Gunners would only have one senior left-back available for the upcoming campaign in Sead Kolasinic, and one would think that if Monreal does go that a replacement would soon follow.

Selling Nacho Monreal makes absolutely no sense. He’s been one of our best players for a few years, and at 32 wouldn’t command much of a fee. Replacing him would cost much more than selling, and we’d be losing a very fit, reliable starter, who still has a few years at this level. — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) July 8, 2018

Real Sociedad are reportedly keen on signing the Spaniard this summer, and after spending the majority of his playing years in Spain one would think that a move back home would suit the 32-year-old.

With one year left on his current deal at the Emirates and given his age, it does make sense from the perspective of Emery that he would like to offload some of the older players and bring in fresh young faces as he looks to build a team that can challenge for the Premier League.

Monreal has made 162 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League, scoring six goals and assisting on 12 others.

Since arriving at the club this summer Emery has been very productive in the transfer market and has wasted no time in bringing in new recruits, with the arrival of Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund and Berndt Leno from Bayer Leverkusen being among their most impressive acquisitions so far.