Barcelona Could Offer World Cup Winner Plus Cash in Bid to Sign Chelsea Star Eden Hazard

Barcelona have been tipped to offer World Cup winner Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in their reported efforts to sign wantaway Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard this summer, with Real Madrid also believed to be keen on the Belgian international captain.

Hazard recently expressed a desire to experience 'something different' and hinted that Madrid would be his preferred destination.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

There have even been rumours that the 27-year-old has struck a 'verbal agreement' with the European champions, although failure to agree a fee with Chelsea would see it come to nothing.

And that may be exactly what happens after a report earlier this week quoted a Bernabeu source stating that there are no plans to resurrect the Galacticos transfer policy last seen in 2014 and pay extortionate fees in the region of €200m (£178m) for single players.

Sarri says Eden Hazard is one of the top two or three European players and he is looking forward to having fun working with him in training and on matchdays. He hopes to improve our Belgian, which he says will be difficult considering he is already at such a high level! #SarriCFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 18, 2018

It would mean that Barça and other potential suitors could have a free run at Hazard, with the latest gossip from Spain claiming that the Catalans are willing to put forward a proposal that includes Dembele heading to Stamford Bridge on top of a sizeable cash sum.

Earlier this month, similar speculation surfaced linking 21-year-old Dembele with a switch to Manchester United in exchange for fellow countryman Anthony Martial.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Dembele completed a €145m move to Camp Nou last summer to replace Neymar, but a lengthy early injury layoff ultimately wrecked his season and he struggled to establish himself once fit.