ESPN Pundit Says Liverpool Could Make Yet Another Signing Despite Agreeing Record Move

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop reckons Liverpool will still look to sign another goalkeeper albeit already snagging stopper Alisson.

The Reds are understood to have agreed a £67m deal with Italian side AS Roma over a transfer for the Brazil international, yet Hislop says he believes that they will remain in the market for  another goalie as neither Loris Karius nor Simon Mignolet will want to remain at Anfield as backup options.

“I always doubted whether Karius could make his way back in to serious first-team reckoning and contention after the mistakes in the Champions League,” Hislop told ESPN (H/T the Daily Star).

“I believe that Simon Mignolet sees himself as a No.1, and won’t be happy just sitting and playing as a No.2.

“Now, whether he feels so, or whether he’s happy to stay at Liverpool, or he wants first-team action, that’s a decision for him to make and one that he will do shortly.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

“Make no mistakes about it, he’s not going to displace Alisson from between the Liverpool sticks."

The Merseyside outfit had considered making Danny Ward their No.1 before things accelerated with Alisson, per reports, but the Welshman is now nearing a move to Leicester City, leaving the Reds with reduced options for a secondary stopper.

“So, will we see a move for another goalkeeper, who maybe sees himself as a No.2 and can fill in and do so with some consistency? Quite possibly," Hislop continued.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

“I think that all rests on Simon Mignolet.

“Because, as much as Karius has figured for Jurgen Klopp in the latter stages of last season, I just don’t see how he makes his way back, not just as a starter, but even as a serious No.2.”

