Former Liverpool Star Slams New Signing by Claiming He 'Never Turned Up For Us' During Time at Stoke

Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has criticised new Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri for his performances whilst at the bet365 Stadium.

The Swiss international joined the Reds after months of speculation for a reported £13.5m, having returned from international duty at the World Cup.

On paper, Shaqiri was one of the Potters' better performers last season despite their relegation to the Championship, having scored eight goals and contributed nine Premier League assists.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Adam however feels that Shaqiri failed to deliver the goods when required, telling talkSport that he failed to step up when it really mattered.

"When the chips are down you look at your big players, you want your big players to bring magic in one moment in the season, and at times we felt like so-called big players in the squad never turned up for us and never performed.

"Yeah, everybody else could help, but for all the plaudits to so-called bigger players we getting from certain members of the management last season - they weren't producing.

"But, listen, he's gone now. We move on and we look to the future. The future for us at the moment is in the Championship."

Shaqiri spent three years with the club after signing from Inter for a reported £12m fee, playing 92 times in all competitions, scoring 15 goals.

He played all of Switzerland's games in the World Cup, which saw them eliminated with a 1-0 loss against Sweden in the Last 16.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Shaqiri joins a number of other new signings at Liverpool, most recently goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who is set to join for a world record fee for a goalkeeper, believed to be around the €75m mark.