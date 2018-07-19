Chelsea appear to be close to completing the signing of Juventus center back Daniele Rugani following claims that a deal has been agreed after a meeting between a broker working on behalf of Chelsea, the player's agent, and a Juventus official took place in Milan on Wednesday.

Football Italia notes that top broker Fali Ramadani, who has already assisted Chelsea this summer in hiring new manager Maurizio Sarri, Rugani's agent Davide Torchi, and Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici all met to thrash out terms.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported that the terms on the table were a £45m offer from Chelsea and a five-year contract for Rugani worth around £4m per season.

It has since been claimed by the Daily Express, citing reports in Italy, that the three parties came to an agreement and Rugani will undergo a Chelsea medical within the next two days.

With Sarri as manager, Chelsea have already snapped up Italian international midfielder Jorginho from Napoli so far this summer and their assault on Serie A may not stop with the now expected acquisition of Rugani either.

Sky Sports Italia has reported that 'first contact' was also established in Chelsea's rumoured pursuit of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on Wednesday. That is likely to have been at the same meeting, with Ramadani seemingly representing Chelsea in a number of transfers.

He recently also became the agent of Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and was seen having dinner with his client in Milan shortly before what is being called by some the 'Rugani summit'.

That has led to speculation that Chelsea could be interested, although Sky Sports Italia's story suggests that Ramadani is more interested in scoping out a move to Barcelona for the Bosnian.