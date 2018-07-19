Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Stops 'Crazy' Jordan Henderson From Returning to Training Early

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has denied Jordan Henderson the chance to return for pre-season training earlier than scheduled.

Henderson was keen to return to pre-season training early, in order to be fit for the Reds' opening clash against West Ham, but the Telegraph report that Klopp had to talk the England midfielder into taking a full summer holiday, after World Cup duty.

After being a regular starter for England on their route to fourth place at the World Cup in Russia this summer, Henderson is not due back at Melwood - the club's training base - until August 5. 

However, the midfielder was keen to return sooner as Klopp wants all of his players to have had a full pre-season in the build up to their first game against the Hammers.

However, England teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold may be given permission to return early because of his limited role in the England side, plus the fact that fatigue is less of a concern due to his young age.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“It was a hard fight to convince him that he needed a holiday,” said Klopp. 

“I knew it would happen. On the phone I said 'crazy'. Jordan needs a holiday so that means August 5 he will be back. Dejan [Lovren] had a party in Croatia and played a day later so he will be back on August 6. That would mean five days training after three weeks holiday.

“I hope we are in a situation where we don't need to think about using these two [against West Ham].

“With Trent I have a special agreement. He wanted to be in earlier as well. As he's very young I said, 'Okay, have two weeks holiday and then we'll speak and see'. If you asked Trent he would be good to join us in two weeks. But I'm not sure I will do that. I want to have them desperately but the season is really long. It will be difficult to involve them against West Ham but I don't want to make that line up today.”

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Klopp was keen to dismiss suggestions that the England duo wanted to return early in fear of the fact that they could lose their places in the side to Fabinho and Nathaniel Clyne.

“That would mean they weren't confident and that makes no sense,” he said. “Hendo believes 100 per cent in training. He feels like he needs training every day, a bit like Millie (James Milner). They are old-fashioned professionals, which I like. 

“Sometimes the manager has to say, ‘Stop! Make a break!’

“They shouldn't be worried about anything like that because we'll need them all. Trent was flying. He could probably play three years in a row but that wouldn't make sense.

I think three weeks holiday is really okay. Over the season we have days off. I don't want to sing a sad song but for players who play for their countries, three weeks in the summer is their holiday. Not too much but it's okay and they are used to it. 

"In situations when we can do it, we give some time off. The Champions League starts again on September 18, until then they don't have games every three days.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)