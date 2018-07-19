Liverpool Fans Call for Club to Step Up Nabil Fekir Chase Following Midfielder's Long Term Injury

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to urge their club to step up the chase to sign Lyon star Nabil Fekir, following the news that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to miss the majority of the 2018/19 season with injury.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Liverpool fans wished the England international the best of luck in his recovery, before turning their thoughts to the important matter of filling his place in the squad. Fekir is a long term target of the Reds, and supporters took the opportunity to suggest that the club push on in their efforts to sign the tenacious Frenchman.

Given Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp's preference for a system with a false nine, rather than an out and out striker, it is still unclear how Fekir - a natural number ten - will fit into the Reds system should he join. However, the 25-year-old is more than capable of adapting to a deeper role, and could prove an excellent addition to the Liverpool side for the 2018/19 campaign.

The Merseysiders have strengthened their squad in recent months, with a host of exciting new talents joining the club, and they will be expected to make a competitive challenge for the Premier League title. The Reds haven't won the English top tier in almost thirty years, and the fans are long overdue a domestic campaign to cheer about after years of frustration.

In other news, Liverpool are edging closer to signing Roma goalkeeper Alisson on a £66.8m deal - a world record for a goalkeeper. 

The Brazilian number one is being brought in to solve Klopp's stopper crisis, after Loris Karius failed to convince him of his ability to remain as the Reds' first choice goalkeeper next season.

