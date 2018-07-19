Mesut Ozil Cuts Holiday Short to Link up With Unai Emery After Positive Pre-Season Reports

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Mesut Ozil has decided to end his holiday early, after speaking to his teammates about new manager Unai Emery's training sessions.

According to Goal, Emery's pre-season training sessions have been well received by the squad and Ozil, who has been on an extended holiday after playing with Germany at the World Cup, was even persuaded to come back early after initial positive reports on pre-season.

DANIEL ROLAND/GettyImages

The Spanish manager replaced Arsene Wenger this summer after the Frenchman spent 22 years at the club. Since arriving at Arsenal, Emery has apparently made an impression on both the fans and the players.

Fans have been pleased with Emery's activities in the transfer market so far, with the 46-year-old attempting to address several long term weaknesses in the squad. 

The former Valencia manager has moved quickly on his targets, signing: Sokratis, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno early in the transfer window.

News of Emery's intense training methods will also please supporters after many felt that Wenger was not tough enough on the squad in his final seasons with the Gunners. 

Ozil was among those accused of not putting enough effort into his performances, so supporters will hope that Emery will be able to get the best out of the German international.

Arsenal will now travel to Singapore to take part in the International Champions Cup. The Gunners' first match will be against Atletico Madrid, who beat them in the semi-final of the Europa League earlier this year.

