Tottenham Fans Not Impressed by Spurs' Transfer Links With Barcelona Midfielder

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Tottenham has entered the race to secure Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, leaving Spurs fans rather disappointed on the club's transfer target.

Mauricio Pochettino has been chasing the Portugal international for a year, hoping to take the solid midfielder all the way to London. Last summer, the operation did not arrive at a conclusion because of the club leaving the transfer deal too late, and Spurs had no luck in January either.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Now, Pochettino hopes to finally get hold of Gomes - but the competition appears to be very fierce. According to Mundo Deportivo, alongside north London rivals Arsenal, the Lilywhites are also threatened by another Premier League side (Everton), in addition to European clubs such as Napoli, Lazio and Valencia.

Tottenham fans are still waiting to see a new face join the team, as Spurs are one of the three Premier League sides yet to complete a transfer move this summer. The club's intention to potentially invest on the talented Portugal international, though, has left the supporters highly unenthusiastic.

Whether because there is a good chance that Tottenham will leave for their pre-season tour in the United States with no new signings or simply because Gomes is not most fans' cup of tea, supporters on Twitter are not impressed. 

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The Portuguese midfielder has had a tough time at Barcelona in the last couple of seasons, struggling to establish himself in the starting line-up and to convince the Catalan giants' boss Ernesto Valverde. At the age of only 24, Gomes has still the opportunity to redeem himself and shine at another football club.

Pochettino, despite the fans' scepticism, would be more than ready to welcome the Portugal international at the newly-refurbished White Hart Lane. 

