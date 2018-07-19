Zinedine Zidane Reportedly Set for Shock Juventus Return Following Real Madrid Departure

By 90Min
July 19, 2018

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been tipped to join Italian champions Juventus in the coming months, following his former player Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin.

Zidane, who left Madrid at the end of last season following a third consecutive UEFA Champions League victory, is however not expected to replace Massimiliano Allegri as manager. 

Instead, it's reported that Zidane could in fact join the club's management team and work alongside football director Fabio Paratici, among others. It's reported by multiple sources that he could join in October, and Libertad Digital even claim that sources close to the Agnelli family - the club's owners - have confirmed the news.

Zidane spent five years with the Italian champions from 1996-2001 before signing for Los Blancos for a then world record fee.

The French legend retired in 2006 after famously headbutting Marco Materazzi in the World Cup final and began his Real Madrid managerial career in 2010 as a special adviser to Jose Mourinho. In 2011, he became the new sporting director for the team and in 2013 was appointed assistant coach to Carlo Ancelotti. 

In 2016, he was finally given his chance, replacing Rafael Benitez as head coach. Zidane went on to win one domestic title and no less than three consecutive Champions League cups.

