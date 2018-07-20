Alvaro Morata Hopes of Joining AC Milan Boosted as I Rossoneri Target a 'Young Striker'

Alvaro Morata's chances of joining AC Milan have received a huge boost after it was revealed that the Rossoneri are targeting a 'young striker', which rules out some of the other players to whom they have been previously linked with.

At 25 years of age, Morata fits the profile much better than older players such as Gonzalo Higuain and Karim Benzema, who are both 30 years old. Alfredo Pedulla claims that this factor makes Morata target number one for Gennaro Gattuso.

Milan's quest to sign the player will be helped by today's news that their appeal against a ban from the 2018/19 Europa League has been successful.

The club were banned from the Europa League for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which would have forced them to sell important players and sign cheaper alternatives in order to comply.





Participation in the Europa League will boost the club's coffers and also make them a more attractive proposition to potential signings, though Pedulla claims that this was never a concern for Morata.

It was only last summer that Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid, making a bright start at Stamford Bridge with six goals in his first six league games. However, after that he managed just five more goals in the remainder of the Premier League season.





He became an increasingly peripheral figure after the January arrival of Olivier Giroud and rumours of Higuain joining Chelsea have made Morata concerned that he will struggle for game time if he stays at the club next season.