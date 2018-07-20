Anthony Martial Given Last Chance to Shine for Man Utd Amid Spurs & Juventus Interest

Anthony Martial is to stay at Manchester United for this transfer window at least, and he will get the chance to prove himself by starting United's first Premier League match of the season in place of his absent teammates.

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford are taking extended breaks following their World Cup exploits and neither will be ready for the beginning of the new campaign.

The Mirror claims that Martial will be the man to stand in as he will lead the line for United against Leicester on August 10.

Mourinho also said he is planning to start the season with Anthony Martial up front. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 18, 2018

Juventus and Tottenham have both been following Martial with interest but with the transfer window closing on the eve of the season this year, it appears that the Frenchman will remain in Manchester until January at the earliest.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a very promising debut season under Louis van Gaal in 2015/16 after joining the club from Monaco for £36m. He scored 17 goals in all competitions, 11 of them coming in the Premier League.

But under Jose Mourinho, Martial's form has floundered somewhat and he has failed to hit double figures in either of the last two league campaigns.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He was one of several United players to come in for criticism from his manager towards the end of last season. He performed poorly in a defeat at Brighton, after which Mourinho laid into the strikers who had started for United.

"For 10 months I get asked 'why always Lukaku?' You know why now," he said.

Juventus ended their interest in Martial with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and Tottenham's efforts are unlikely to come to fruition this summer.