Arsenal Goalkeeper Deyan Iliev Extends Contract at the Emirates and Targets Number 1 Spot

Arsenal goalkeeper Deyan Iliev has signed a contract extension with the Gunners, despite still not making a single appearance for the first team.

Iliev was snapped up by Arsenal in 2012 after a spell at Macedonian outfit Belasica. He has made appearances for Macedonia at several different youth levels, though never for the senior team.

He played eight times for Arsenal's Under-23s last season and was included in the senior squad for Arsenal's Carabao Cup win over Norwich, but he didn't make it off the bench as his wait for a first senior appearance continues.

The arrival of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen this summer has seen Iliev slip further down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, yet the 23-year-old decided to continue with the Gunners anyway, and insisted that he is excited to do so.

"It's a very big moment for me to extend my contract with Arsenal," Iliev told Arsenal media. "I came here as a very young boy, and to stay here and to get the chance to work with this amazing club and with these amazing people here is, of course, a big thing for me."

Iliev has spent three of his six years at Arsenal injured, which has hindered his development, so naturally he was delighted at the club's continued faith in him.

💬 "I'll do my best to be the number one."



"Of course that was a tough time for me," said Iliev of his spell on the treatment table. "I had four operations so then I just managed to come back.

"I think that made me stronger, made me more mature. I'm looking forward to starting again with the new manager and the new people."I'll do my best to be the number one."