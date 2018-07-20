Arsenal Legend Ray Parlour Admits He'd 'Love' Gunners to Sign Sevilla Midfielder Steven N'Zonzi

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has admitted he is a fan of Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi would like to see him playing at the Emirates Stadium next season.

N'Zonzi, 29, has expressed his desire to leave the La Liga side this summer and has been strongly linked with a reunion with former boss Unai Emery in north London.

And Parlour has urged his former club to sign the French midfielder, who helped France win a second World Cup title last week over in Russia.

Speaking to bwin, the 45-year-old said: "I really like Steven N'Zonzi and would like to see him at Arsenal. I think he's a really good player and he of course has Premier League experience.

"I've been really impressed with him for Sevilla and also for France at the World Cup. If we signed him [then] we would have to let someone go in midfield, but I'd love to see Arsenal get him this summer."

The Gunners have already made two midfield acquisitions this summer, with Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira arriving alongside 19-year-old young prospect Matteo Guendouzi in north London during the transfer window.

And new Arsenal head coach Emery commented on the N'Zonzi rumours last week, stating in a press conference: "I know him but we haven't made a move for him".

The 29-year-old was signed by Emery three years ago at Sevilla in a £7m move from Stoke City, and has gone on to make 136 appearances for the La Liga side in all competitions.

However, the Frenchman expressed his desire to leave Sevilla last year and, according to the Daily Mail, reportedly handed in an official transfer request at the start of July.

N'Zonzi has also been linked with a move to Arsenal's London rivals West Ham United, with the Hammers looking to replace fellow midfielder Pedro Obiang, who is seemingly on his way to Serie A side Atalanta.