Arsenal in Talks to Sign Serie A Attacker as Unai Emery Eyes New Forward This Summer

Arsenal's transfer business so far this summer has largely addressed the defensive deficiencies in the squad which Unai Emery inherited when he took charge as the new head coach at the Emirates. However, there is a growing sense that the Spaniard's attentions could now switch to attacking reinforcements.

While the Gunners already boast the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in their ranks, there is a severe lack of players that can play out wide in the Gunners' attack..

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

According to a report from Tutto Mercato Web, Arsenal are in talks to agree a deal worth £17.5m to bring former Milan and Watford forward M'Baye Niang to the Emirates to fill the attacking void.

The 23-year-old attacker, now of Torino, displayed his ability to cause problems for Premier League defences with his pace and power across the front line during a loan spell with Watford in 2017.

Niang has since completed a permanent switch to Serie A with Torino from domestic rivals Milan, having spent the previous campaign on loan in Turin with an obligation to buy this summer.

🧳 Getting those bags packed for Singapore! 🇸🇬



We're ready for the #AFCTour2018 - are you?



👉 https://t.co/SXcJlF2ExO pic.twitter.com/8e9c7Cp9E3 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 19, 2018

There remains a possibility, however, that Niang could yet move on swiftly once more ahead of the upcoming season, and his impressive performances for Senegal at this summer's World Cup may have lined up a move to the Emirates for the attacker, having caught the eye of Arsenal scouts in Russia.

Arsenal's summer transfer business so far has seen the recruitment of players who will primarily strengthen their defensive game, but Emery did recently leave the door open to further recruits should a good opportunity arrive.

With funds limited following the arrivals of the likes of Lucas Torreira already at the Emirates, the opportunity to sign a player of Niang's ability, which would add the necessary injection of energy to the Gunners' attack, may prove too good to turn down for such a reasonable fee.