Belgian Forward With 'Transferitis' Set for Huddersfield Move as David Wagner Closes in on Signing

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

The news of Anthony Limbombe’s on/off transfer from Club Brugge to Huddersfield Town has re-emerged this week, with the development that the stalling of his move to the Premier League was a result of his ongoing groin issue.

The Belgian forward has now returned to training with his club, however, and despite the deal having previously seemed ‘almost gone’, according to Het Nieuwsblad, the move could now be back on the cards following Limbombe’s return to fitness.

With a deal thought to have been previously agreed at €12m, the move went strangely quiet. It was then said earlier this week that the player ‘has an agreement’ to finally join David Wagner’s side ahead of next season.

The latest developments in the saga now suggest that Limbombe has ‘transferitis’, according to a report in Het Nieuwsblad (via Sport Witness) meaning that the attacker is not being selected for Club Brugge’s pre-season friendly matches, despite his return to fitness.

That is because Limbombe, 23, apparently is preoccupied with ‘transfer fever’ which is distracting the player from his club responsibilities.

It is said that there are mixed reports in Belgium as to whether this is the fault of the player or of the club, as Limbombe is apparently not the only Brugge player in such a position.

Regardless of his issues with the Belgian side, it is said that the transfer saga is nearing a conclusion, as the report suggests that Limbome ‘will almost certainly’ complete his long awaited to the John Smith’s Stadium ahead of the upcoming Premier League season. 

