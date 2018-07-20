Everton Make Bid of £22m for Unsettled Barcelona Full Back Lucas Digne

Everton have reportedly made a bid worth £22m for Barcelona left back Lucas Digne.

With Leighton Baines now aged 33 and approaching his 12th year on Merseyside, the Blues are understandably beginning to think of the future and it appears they've settled on French star Digne as the preferred successor to the left back spot that Baines has made his own.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Digne's time at Barcelona hasn't been the most consistent, with the Frenchman only appearing 12 times for the club in La Liga last season. It's this lack of playing time that is understood to be frustrating Digne, who missed out on a spot in France's World Cup winning squad.

According to The Mirror, Everton are looking to take advantage of Digne's discontent at the Nou Camp, and have made a bid of £22m. It's understood that new Everton boss Marco Silva views the former Paris Saint-Germain star as the perfect replacement for Baines going forward.

Catherine Steenkeste/GettyImages

However, the Merseyside club's substantial bid may not be enough as it is reported that Barcelona have no wish to sell Digne - despite him being below Jordi Alba in the pecking order at the club.

It's understood that Italian giants Juventus and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have also shown interest in the full back, and Everton may have to up their offer if they wish to force a sale.