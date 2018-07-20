Huddersfield Announce the Signing of French Forward Adama Diakhaby From Monaco on a 3-Year Deal

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of AS Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby on an initial three-year deal.

The Frenchman leaves the Ligue 1 side after only a year, having joined from Rennes last summer.

"Huddersfield Town has completed the signing of Adama Diakhaby from Champions League side AS Monaco for an undisclosed fee," the club reported via their official website. "The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract running until the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, at which point the Club can extend the deal by a further year."





The 22-year-old will be hoping to make his mark on English football with his new side next season and Terriers boss David Wagner claims to be impressed with the signing.





“I’m very happy to be able to welcome Adama to Huddersfield Town today," Wagner told the club's website. "He is a very hungry young footballer with a strong desire to succeed in England, which is fantastic for our Club.

“Obviously he is still learning and improving at 22 years old, but he already has many of the qualities that we look for in our attacking players. He’s a direct player who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and with genuine pace, which suits our style perfectly.

“We’re really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch and seeing him pull on our blue and white shirt in games, as I’m sure our fans are too!”