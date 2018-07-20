Inter Willing to Sell Ivan Perisic for Huge Asking Price as Manchester United Consider Bid

Inter would be willing to part company with Ivan Perisic if Manchester United come calling - but only for a huge asking price.

Jose Mourinho was close to signing the Croatian last summer before Inter raised his £40m valuation by to £50m at the eleventh hour, forcing United to pull out of the deal.

Mourinho spoke glowingly about Perisic during his work as a pundit on Russia Today's coverage of the World Cup, when Perisic scored in the semi final and final as Croatia finished runners-up behind France.

🇭🇷Ivan Perisic covered 72.5 kilometres during the #WorldCup, more than any other player.



FC Inter News (via Team Talk) claim that Mourinho is preparing to resurrect his interest in Perisic, but after helping Inter return to the Champions League and reaching a World Cup final, his value has increased significantly.

Inter will demand €80m (£71.5m) for the 29-year-old. If they receive a bid matching that asking price, they will probably sell, as they would consider it good value for a player of Perisic's age.

Reports last week claimed that United were in "advanced talks" to sign Perisic, but this new development could prove a stumbling block in those discussions. Inter are in a strong negotiating position as Perisic signed a new five-year contract last summer.

United are pursuing further attacking reinforcements, as it appears that Anthony Martial could leave this summer. The Frenchman has revealed that he wants out of Old Trafford and they could use his sale to fund a bid for Perisic.

Asked about his future after the World Cup final, Perisic did not suggest that he would be moving away from the San Siro imminently. “Now I will rest, I will return to focus on Inter,” he said.