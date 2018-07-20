Liverpool Legend Graeme Souness Claims Reds Are 'Back in' for Former Target Nabil

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has claimed that Jurgen Klopp could be on Nabil Fekir's trail again.

Liverpool came very close to signing the Frenchman from Lyon prior to the World Cup this summer but seemingly pulled the plug at the eleventh hour, something thought to be brought about by concern regarding a knee injury.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Fekir has since returned from the World Cup as a winner with France, while speculation over his future has continued to bubble under in the background as Liverpool signed other target Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson Becker. 

While credible reports have claimed that the Reds will not make another big money signing after landing Alisson in a £67m deal from Roma, Souness has claimed that Klopp has reignited his interest in Fekir and could still make an attempt to get him to Anfield this summer.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, the former midfielder said: “[Georginio] Wijnaldum, [James] Milner, Jordan Henderson, [Emre] Can to a lesser extent, [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain was a different type, but certainly those four, all workaholics, no real great, cute passers of the ball but very solid citizens.

“I think it is very interesting that he’s [Klopp] bought two [Fabinho and Naby Keita], and I hear today he is back in for Fekir.

“So that tells you he’s not happy with his midfield.

“But if you were looking at Liverpool last year, you don’t have to have too much creativity from your three midfield players when you’ve got those three front players.

“The big danger is you go for more creative players in midfield but do they give you the same level of pressing, intensity the current players offered. That’s one for the manager to call, very interesting though.”

Fekir scored 23 goals and produced nine assists for Lyon last season and has become one of the hottest properties in Europe, with Chelsea and Manchester United also tentatively linked to his signature.

