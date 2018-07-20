Manchester City Looking to Hand Star Duo Contract Extensions Rather Than Make New Signings

Manchester City have been fairly quiet in the summer transfer window, only adding Riyad Mahrez and Philippe Sandler to the squad that destroyed all-comers on their way to winning the Premier League with ease last season.

After missing out on Jorginho, who joined Chelsea instead, Pep Guardiola is still targeting backup in midfield.

However, City's most important summer business is keeping the core of that title-winning squad together and the club are aiming to tie two important first-teamers to new contracts before the season starts, according to the Daily Mail.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Both Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus played key parts in the league triumph but both earn under £100,000 a week. Kevin De Bruyne, believed to be the highest earner at City, makes £280,000 a week.

City want to maintain squad harmony by improving Sane and Jesus' contracts. Both are several years away from their 2021 expiry dates, but additional financial incentives would go a long way to guaranteeing the future of the two players.

Talks with Jesus were close to success before the end of last season, however these reached an impasse and the club must reconsider its position. They are in no rush to do so though, as neither Sane nor Jesus will leave this summer.

Raheem Sterling's camp had hoped a good World Cup would give them leverage to push his City wage from £170,000 to £250,000/week with a new deal. His gamble has failed and while City hope he signs a new deal, Sterling will be sold next summer if he doesn't. [Telegraph / Mirror] pic.twitter.com/KHOfUqF9Br — City Watch (@City_Watch) July 19, 2018

Raheem Sterling's contract is a slightly more urgent matter, as City have been reluctant to meet his wage demands and could be tempted to sell with his contract expiring in 2020.

De Bruyne, Nicolas Otamendi, David Silva and Fernandinho have all been tied to new contracts in the last year so Guardiola generally has his house in order.