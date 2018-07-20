Nabil Fekir Deal Unlikely as Jurgen Klopp 'Pretty Sure' Alisson Will Be Last Liverpool Signing

July 20, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has implied that Liverpool are unlikely to sign Nabil Fekir this summer after revealing that he is "pretty sure" Alisson will be the Reds' last major signing of the transfer window.

Liverpool made Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper of all time as they completed the £67m purchase of the 25-year-old from Roma on Thursday. He has signed a long-term contract at Anfield and is expected to take over as the club's first choice keeper.

Speaking after Liverpool's 2-0 friendly win over Blackburn on Thursday, Klopp said he was delighted with the signing, but told reporters that he was fairly certain Liverpool would not be dipping back into the transfer market again this summer.

"We have everything we need for the next season because I don’t think we will do anything more [in the market]. I'm pretty sure," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

Alisson joins Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri in arriving at Anfield this summer, with the Reds having paid a combined total of over £170m for the four of them, showing their ambition ahead of the new season.

Fekir was so close to joining Liverpool before the World Cup that he had even recorded a welcome interview with the club's in-house media team.

However, his medical examination revealed knee problems. Liverpool tried to lower their bid and were snubbed by Lyon, who cancelled the transfer and released a statement saying that Fekir would not be sold this summer.

There have been scattered rumours of Liverpool trying to resurrect a deal for the 25-year-old this week, but Klopp's comments seem to confirm that this will not be happening.

