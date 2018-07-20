Report Claims New Liverpool Star Alisson Played World Cup Having Agreed Terms With Reds Last Year

A report has surfaced claiming that new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker agreed personal terms with his new club way back in November when talks were first held.

The Reds addressed their long term goalkeeping problem by signing the Brazilian for a reported £66m, moving quickest and most decisively amid rumoured interest from multiple clubs including Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Alisson's performances for Roma in the 2017/18 season caught the eye of many, and starting for Brazil ahead of Ederson at this summer's World Cup tournament was confirmation that he's well on his way to becoming one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.

But despite all the rumours that were discussed over the summer with regards to the keeper, it appears Liverpool had already agreed personal terms with the player over his potential transfer.

According to UOL, Liverpool and Alisson reached an agreement way back in November, when talks initially began between the two camps. It's understood that Alisson was simply waiting for Roma and Liverpool to come to an agreement over the price.

Jurgen Klopp also reportedly played an important role in the capture of Alisson. It's understood the German contacted the goalkeeper before an official bid was made, presumably to outline that he wanted Alisson to be the Reds' number one for the upcoming season.

The acquisition of Alisson was the latest in a flurry of impressive signings from the Merseyside club, who appear to mean business going forward after adding Fabinho and Naby Keita to an already strong Liverpool side.