Report Claims New Liverpool Star Alisson Played World Cup Having Agreed Terms With Reds Last Year

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

A report has surfaced claiming that new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker agreed personal terms with his new club way back in November when talks were first held.

The Reds addressed their long term goalkeeping problem by signing the Brazilian for a reported £66m, moving quickest and most decisively amid rumoured interest from multiple clubs including Real Madrid and Chelsea. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Alisson's performances for Roma in the 2017/18 season caught the eye of many, and starting for Brazil ahead of Ederson at this summer's World Cup tournament was confirmation that he's well on his way to becoming one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.

But despite all the rumours that were discussed over the summer with regards to the keeper, it appears Liverpool had already agreed personal terms with the player over his potential transfer.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

According to UOL, Liverpool and Alisson reached an agreement way back in November, when talks initially began between the two camps. It's understood that Alisson was simply waiting for Roma and Liverpool to come to an agreement over the price.

Jurgen Klopp also reportedly played an important role in the capture of Alisson. It's understood the German contacted the goalkeeper before an official bid was made, presumably to outline that he wanted Alisson to be the Reds' number one for the upcoming season.

The acquisition of Alisson was the latest in a flurry of impressive signings from the Merseyside club, who appear to mean business going forward after adding Fabinho and Naby Keita to an already strong Liverpool side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)