Report Claims Real Madrid Have Agreed Enormous Fee With Chelsea for Eden Hazard

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Real Madrid have reached an enormous €190m (£170m) agreement with Chelsea over the summer transfer of Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu. Of course, that is if the latest speculation on the developing saga emerging from France is to be believed.


Hazard has already been rumoured to have agreed personal terms with Real after recently expressing a desire to experience 'something different' and hinting that Madrid would be his preferred destination.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

However, it had been claimed that Chelsea were planning to dig their heels in and only accept a transfer fee in the region of the €222m that Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar last summer.

That has led Le10Sport to claim that Real have a 'first agreement' with Chelsea at €190m. And that figure, they say, only concerns Hazard and not a double deal for Thibaut Courtois.

There are, however, issues with the story. Firstly is the reputation of Le10Sport when it comes to such 'EXCLU' proclamations. It would carry more weight from a more reliable source.

Secondly, well respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has already stated that the story is false and that a fee has not been agreed.

And thirdly is the surprisingly sensible report that Real have no intention of spending huge sums of money on a single player this summer, even after Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus.

Excited to be a Bianconero! ⚫⚪ #ForzaJuve @EASPORTSFIFA #FIFA19

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

That is because the club consciously ended their Galacticos transfer policy after 2014 and have focused on buying younger talents to develop, with still no intention of resurrecting it.

