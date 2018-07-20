Sergio Rico Set to Leave Sevilla This Summer as Watford Eye Goalkeeping Reinforcements

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Watford have had a reasonably busy summer of transfer business so far, with the permanent signing of Gerard Deulofeu and the capture of goalkeeper Ben Foster the pick of the arrivals at Vicarage Road so far.

The Hornets may make further movements yet, however, particularly with the news that long-term target Sergio Rico is likely to leave Sevilla this summer, according to the Watford Observer.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Javi Gracia’s side throughout the summer, and the report notes a claim from Marca that Rico had previously turned down a loan move to Watford this month due to wage demands.

It is also said that Rico has been of interest to Liverpool and Arsenal, in addition to Watford. Interestingly, each of these clubs have already completed high-profile deals for goalkeepers this summer, with Arsenal securing Bernd Leno’s services from Bayer Leverkusen, whilst Liverpool recently completed a record deal for Roma’s Alisson.

Watford have likewise recruited veteran shot-stopper Ben Foster from West Bromwich Albion this summer, but the potential availability of Rico could yet tempt the Hornets into further business for another new goalkeeper.

It is said that there is a 'real possibility' that the 24-year-old could depart Sevilla, the club where he came through the youth academy and has spent all of his senior career to date.

Veteran keeper Heurelho Gomes is apparently set to bring an end to his four-year spell at Vicarage Road this summer, Rico could be an ideal addition of high quality to compete with Foster for the number one jersey next season.

Rico has made over 160 appearances for Sevilla, having broken into the first team in 2014, and featured 38 times for the La Liga outfit last term. 

