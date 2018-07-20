Tottenham Announce New Four-Year Deal for Winger Erik Lamela

The midfielder returned to action with Spurs late last year following a lengthy absence caused by hip problems.

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela to a new four-year deal.

The Londoners announced as much on Friday, following the signing of Son Heung-min to a five-year extension.

"We are delighted to announce that Erik Lamela has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022," the club said in a statement on their official website.

"The 26-year-old joined the Club from AS Roma in 2013 and has since scored 23 goals in 154 appearances in a Spurs shirt."

The midfielder returned to action with Spurs late last year following a lengthy absence caused by hip problems. He was mostly played off of the bench, scoring his only two league goals of the campaign during a 5-4 win over Leicester City on final day.

The attacker has started pre-season affairs with Spurs this summer, kicking things off with a first-half hat-trick against Southend United and will continue working on his fitness ahead of the beginning of next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)