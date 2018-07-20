Tottenham Hotspur have signed Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela to a new four-year deal.

The Londoners announced as much on Friday, following the signing of Son Heung-min to a five-year extension.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that @eriklamela has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022.

"We are delighted to announce that Erik Lamela has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022," the club said in a statement on their official website.

"The 26-year-old joined the Club from AS Roma in 2013 and has since scored 23 goals in 154 appearances in a Spurs shirt."

The midfielder returned to action with Spurs late last year following a lengthy absence caused by hip problems. He was mostly played off of the bench, scoring his only two league goals of the campaign during a 5-4 win over Leicester City on final day.

The attacker has started pre-season affairs with Spurs this summer, kicking things off with a first-half hat-trick against Southend United and will continue working on his fitness ahead of the beginning of next season.