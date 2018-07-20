Everton is believed to be nearing a big money deal for highly rated Watford attacker Richarlison.

The Brazilian only joined the Hornets last year, coming in for just £11.5m from Fluminense. However, after putting in several impressive performances, he could be set for a move to Goodison Park, with Marco Silva keen on working with his former charge again.

According to the Daily Mail among other reports, Watford is now poised to rake in a huge profit from the sale of the winger, in a deal worth "up to £50m."

Richarlison scored five goals in his first 12 appearances for Watford last season and looked to be one of the Premier League's most impressive acquisitions. His form, though, took a dip nearing the turn of the year, leaving him dry on goals since November.

Silva, though, enjoyed a good relationship with the player and is bent on a reunion at Everton.

According to Bleacher Report's Dean Jones, the 21-year-old is nearing a medical with the Merseyside outfit.

"Richarlison heading for Everton medical ahead of a transfer from Watford - fee in excess of £40m," Jones tweeted on Friday.

Richarlison heading for Everton medical ahead of a transfer from Watford - fee in excess of £40m — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) July 20, 2018

The Hornets and Toffees aren't thought to have the best of relations, though. It was reported that things soured between the two parties after Everton tried luring Silva in while he was still employed as Watford manager last season.

The Portuguese was eventually fired, parting ways with the club in January, and has since taken up the post as Everton manager.