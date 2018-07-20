West Ham Set to Battle With Liverpool for Signature of Croatian World Cup Hero

West Ham United have reportedly joined the race to sign highly rated Croatia and Besiktas centre back Domagoj Vida.

Vida's performances at the heart of Croatia's defence at the World Cup have garnered interest from multiple clubs across Europe, with Liverpool most recently linked with a move for the 29-year-old.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

However, according to Bein Sports Turkey, West Ham have emerged as surprising frontrunners to sign the centre back, with a bid thought to be in the region of £22m.

It's understood that Besiktas president Fikret Orman is to fly to England in order to discuss a possible deal with the London club.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Besiktas appear to be resigned to losing Vida following intense transfer speculation since the World Cup finished. The Turkish giants will look at any potential deal as excellent business however, given the club only signed Vida in January on a free transfer from Dynamo Kiev.

The move for 29-year-old Vida appears to be a significant step from Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini towards addressing West Ham's defensive woes from the 2017/18 season. Should they get a deal over the line for the Croatian, they'll have not only strengthened on the pitch, they'll have shown they can attract players away from the bigger clubs.