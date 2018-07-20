Why Signing Gonzalo Higuain This Summer Would Come at Too Great of a Cost for Chelsea

The transfer window only just opened for Chelsea, but they're quickly running out of time.

The Blues announced both the appointment of new boss Maurizio Sarri and the signing of Napoli midfielder Jorginho last Saturday. And they're now rumoured to be nearing a deal with Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The need for a defender was the only thing Sarri would allude to in his first press conference as Chelsea boss this week. And with Rugani's practically the only name - as it relates to defenders - linked to the Londoners so far, it could be that something is indeed in the air.

Sarri brings with him a degree of intrigue. The former Napoli boss has introduced an exciting brand of football to Europe. And at the risk of sounding cliche, the Italian could be the one who finally brings that attractive football Chelsea fans have long been craving to Stamford Bridge.

To be fair, though, his insistence on using the word "fun" throughout his first pressure does indicate that he has no plans on overseeing anything less than the aesthetically pleasing at his new side.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Jorginho has followed the coach to London and should prove key to the boss's ambitions next season. I Partenopei's offence flowed through the Brazilian last season, and he is expected to wield the same influence at Chelsea.

As things stand, though, the Blues are well packed in both defence and midfield. If Rugani does sign, someone will likely head toward the exit.

Of course, there's uncertainty over Thibaut Courtois future, given the heavy links with Real Madrid, but that's neither here nor there at the moment.

The questions for Chelsea now lie in attack. The Bridge already houses Alvaro Morata, Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi. And admittedly, neither of the three could be considered consistent or dependable.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Chelsea are now believed to be pursuing a deal for Juve and Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain. Bookies have slashed their odds to 1/4 on the player moving to West London this summer, with the FA Cup holders touted as being favourites to land the 30-year-old.

Despite Higuain's repeated failure on the international stage, his talent is unquestionable and there's little doubt looming over his ability in front of goal.

The attacker has scored 76 goals in the last three seasons and was particularly brilliant during his last term at Napoli. Playing under Sarri, the Argentinian bagged 36 in 35 Serie A outings ahead of his move to Juventus.

111 - Gonzalo Higuaín has scored 111 Serie A goals since 2013/14, more than any other player. Pipita. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 18, 2018

Higuain would likely be a hit at Chelsea, but for how long? He'll be 31 in December and isn't exactly on the lean side of things. He also struggled at Juve last season and only scored 16 league goals.

While he wouldn't be a bad signing by any stretch, the Blues would have gone back on a few of their policies if they do bring him in for the reported amount.

Various sources are claiming that the striker will cost Chelsea something in the region of £53m. And if that is to be believed, he's obviously not going to join them on a one-year deal. Also, his exorbitant wages would likely force Morata and/or Giroud out.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Morata also struggled for form at Chelsea last season, but he showed enough to deserve a second season at Stamford Bridge, and sticking with him could turn out to be a good move.

Higuain's would be the biggest name to represent Chelsea in recent seasons. Yet, as things stand, the player is simply too expensive for his age and would come in at too great of a cost.

The Blues could be better off sticking with the strikers they already have at their disposal, although there's risk in that as well, especially for Sarri, who must do all he can to prove himself to the trigger-happy Roman Abramovich next season.