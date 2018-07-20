Wilfried Zaha Seeking Summer Escape to Tottenham After Rejecting New Deal at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha is hoping for a move to Tottenham during the summer transfer window after rejecting a new contract at Crystal Palace.

The Ivorian has turned down a new £120,000-a-week deal at Selhurst Park, according to the Times, with the winger disappointed at the club's limited transfer budget and lack of new signings so far this window.

Wilfried Zaha has declined a new contract offer from Crystal Palace as he seeks a move to Tottenham Hotspur. (The Times) pic.twitter.com/4H8PlquS6R — Hotspur Hacker (@HotspurHacker) July 20, 2018

And Zaha hopes that Spurs, who have expressed a desire to sign the 25-year-old in the past, step up their interest in the coming weeks.

However, Crystal Palace value the winger between £60m and £70m as Zaha still has four years remaining on the Eagles contract he signed just over twelve months ago. This valuation is too steep for Tottenham, who are also looking to complete a £30m deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish this week.

Spurs' London rivals West Ham United have also shown an interest in the Ivorian winger, but have are equally baffled Palace's asking price, with the Hammers having already spent over £50m on wingers Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson so far this window.

The Times also claim that another side monitoring Zaha's situation at Crystal Palace is Everton, who are yet to make a single signing so far this window. The 25-year-old could be a replacement for Ademola Lookman, who is being targeted by Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

A move away from Selhurst Park would bring an end to a second spell at Crystal Palace for Zaha, who rejoined the Eagles in 2014 following a dismal spell at Manchester United. The 25-year-old has made nearly 300 appearances for the south London club over these two stints, scoring 43 goals.

The winger has also been capped eight times by the Ivory Coast, despite playing in two non-competitive games for Roy Hodgson's England squad between 2012 and 2013.