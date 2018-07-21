Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Lined Up by Aston Villa in Case of Steve Bruce Departure

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry is on a shortlist of candidates to take over as Aston Villa manager - should the club's new owners relieve Steve Bruce of his duties.

Villa announced on Friday that Egyptian group NSWE, a company jointly owned by businessman Nassef Shawiri and American investor Wes Edens, have bought 55% of the Midlands club from former owner Tony Xia. The Chinese businessman was forced to distance himself from the club, after nearly taking Villa into administration for failing to pay a tax bill.

And the Daily Mail claim that the new owners are considering bringing their own manager in and have identified Henry as one of the candidates.

However, Shawiri and Edens could still call upon current manager Bruce to remain in charge of Villa for the forthcoming season after the former Sunderland and Hull City manager took the Midlands club into the Championship play-off final last season, where they lost 1-0 to Fulham.

Henry retired from football in December 2014 and is currently the assistant manager of the Belgium national team. Working alongside former Everton and Wigan manager Roberto Martinez, he helped the Red Devils to a third-placed finish at this summer's World Cup over in Russia.

The Frenchman also announced after the tournament that he would be leaving his role as a Sky Sports pundit to concentrate on a potential managerial career, so an approach from Villa would be very welcome for the 40-year-old.

A move to Villa would see Henry return to the English game after putting himself in a legendary status following his career at Arsenal. The former striker scored 228 goals in 376 appearances for the Gunners over two spells, winning two Premier League titles, two FA Cup and a Champions League runner-up medal in 2006.

Henry also won four Premier League Golden Boot awards in eight seasons in north London, while the Frenchman also holds the Premier League record for most assists in a single season (20).