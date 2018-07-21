Arsenal Locked in Negotiations With Barcelona for Andre Gomes Loan Deal After Rebuffing £26m Fee

Arsenal are deep in negotiations for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, according to reports.

The Gunners were reported to have approached the Catalan giants over a deal for the Portugal international earlier this week after being deemed surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, but a €30m valuation was quickly rebuffed by Arsenal.

However, RAC 1 have claimed that a compromise is being discussed which would see the 24-year-old move to the Emirates on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The report claims that Gomes has his heart set on a switch to the north London club this summer, despite rumblings that he wanted to work with Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.





Gomes was left out of Barcelona's pre season squad ahead of their trip to the United States, which all but leaves the writing on the wall for his future with La Liga giants.

With his future seemingly anywhere but with Barcelona, Arsenal have insisted that they are unwilling to match the £26m asking price, but are prepared to come to terms over a season-long loan deal.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

However, with the Gunners having already secured midfield additions in Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, they will not be held to ransom over Gomes.

The reports suggests their is no pressure to resolve Gomes' future as the Premier League's transfer market remains open for a few more weeks - but the Gunners are not the only team that is interested.





The 24-year-old joined Barcelona two years ago from Valencia in a €35m deal (excluding add ons) and he has since made 78 appearances which yielded three goals and four assists.