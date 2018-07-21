Report: Barcelona Submits Third Bid for Chelsea's Willian

Barcelona has submitted a third offer for Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian, with Manchester United also said to be present at the bidding table, according to reports.

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Barcelona has submitted a third offer of more than £55m for Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian, with Manchester United also said to be present at the bidding table, according to reports.

The Catalan giants have identified the star as their top transfer target this summer and have already had two bids rejected after new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri signaled his desire to keep hold of the 29-year-old in London. 

The Blaugrana turned their attention to Willian after their move for Antoine Griezmann failed to come to fruition, where their initial bid of £50m for the Brazilian was swiftly followed up by an offer of £53m, both of which were rejected by Chelsea who are understood to value Willian at closer to £70m. 

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona has now launched a third bid in the hopes of securing a deal, where talks are still ongoing between the two clubs and Willian's representatives.

Manchester United, however, is prepared to offer €60m as manager Jose Mourinho eyes a reunion with the 29-year-old, according to Sport (via Sport Witness), but the Blues are likely to be resistant to allowing another one of their star players to move to a domestic rival. 

The report fails to make clear whether United's offer has officially been tabled, but the Red Devils have long held interest in the winger and they could be biding their time for Barcelona's approach to fall through. 

Willian was determined to leave Stamford Bridge this summer should Antonio Conte had stayed at the club beyond the summer, with Barcelona understood to be his first choice, but the Blues are now hopeful that Sarri's arrival can encourage him to stay. 

The 29-year-old has made 236 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club in 2013, where he notched 44 goals and 39 assists. 

In other news, Barcelona is reportedly in negotiations with Arsenal over the potential departure of midfielder Andre Gomes after the Spanish giants deemed the Portugal international to be surplus to requirements. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)