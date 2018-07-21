Chelsea Line Up Long-Term Liverpool Target as a Potential Replacement for Eden Hazard

Chelsea are said to be eyeing up long term Liverpool target Nabil Fekir as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard this summer.

After the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid are currently on the hunt for a replacement and attentions have turned towards Hazard, who recently impressed at the World Cup for Belgium. Chelsea wont be competing in the Champions League next season and are likely to find it difficult to hold on to the 27-year-old should Madrid come knocking.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, Chelsea are already said to be planning life without Hazard and according to Sport (via the Daily Star) they are looking at Lyon's attacking midfielder Fekir as a potential replacement.

Fekir has been a long term transfer target for Liverpool and the Frenchman was on the verge of signing for the eds earlier this summer, only for the deal to fall through right at the final moment.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

After Liverpool's recent acquisition of Alisson for £66.8m, their transfer dealings could very well be done for the summer, which could path the way for Chelsea to splash out on Fekir.

The 25-year-old wont come cheap however and Sport believe he would set back Chelsea around £63m.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Chelsea will need to act fast however, as there are now only three weeks left of the transfer window and it would be a serious blow to their chances of returning to the top four if they sell Hazard and are subsequently unable to adequately replace him.

With both Hazard's and Fekir's futures currently hanging in the balance, there could be a number of twists and turns in this saga before the transfer window slams shut.