Chelsea Line Up Long-Term Liverpool Target as a Potential Replacement for Eden Hazard

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Chelsea are said to be eyeing up long term Liverpool target Nabil Fekir as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard this summer.

After the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, Real Madrid are currently on the hunt for a replacement and attentions have turned towards Hazard, who recently impressed at the World Cup for Belgium. Chelsea wont be competing in the Champions League next season and are likely to find it difficult to hold on to the 27-year-old should Madrid come knocking.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, Chelsea are already said to be planning life without Hazard and according to Sport (via the Daily Star) they are looking at Lyon's attacking midfielder Fekir as a potential replacement.

Fekir has been a long term transfer target for Liverpool and the Frenchman was on the verge of signing for the eds earlier this summer, only for the deal to fall through right at the final moment.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

After Liverpool's recent acquisition of Alisson for £66.8m, their transfer dealings could very well be done for the summer, which could path the way for Chelsea to splash out on Fekir.

The 25-year-old wont come cheap however and Sport believe he would set back Chelsea around £63m. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Chelsea will need to act fast however, as there are now only three weeks left of the transfer window and it would be a serious blow to their chances of returning to the top four if they sell Hazard and are subsequently unable to adequately replace him.

With both Hazard's and Fekir's futures currently hanging in the balance, there could be a number of twists and turns in this saga before the transfer window slams shut.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)