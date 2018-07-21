Dortmund Confirm Schurrle Is in Talks Over Departure With Mystery Club After Missing Man City Win

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle looks set for the exit door after he was left out of the squad for the club's friendly with Manchester City, with the club's official Twitter account confirming that he was 'exempted due to negotiations' with another club. 

Dortmund kicked off their pre-season tour of the US with a 1-0 win over the English champions, thanks to a Mario Gotze first half penalty, but the major story to come out of the game wasn't the victory itself, but the absence of former Chelsea forward Schurrle.

It fueled speculation about the forward - who set up Gotze for the winning goal of the 2014 World Cup final - and his long term future at the club, speculation that was all but confirmed by Dortmund's tweet in the aftermath of the friendly, which translates to:

"Andre Schurrle was not in the squad for #MCFCBVB as he is exempted due to negotiations with another club."

As for the 'other club' in question, German outlet Bild (according to sportingnews.com) have reported that Schurrle could be headed back to England to join Crystal Palace, as a sweetener in a player plus cash deal to bring Wilfried Zaha to Germany - but beyond that, it's really anyone's guess.

Schurrle has experience of playing in England, having won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2015 before returning to Germany to join Wolfsburg, and then moving to Dortmund after an impressive 18 months with the club.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He was fleetingly linked with a Premier League switch in January, as Swansea and West Brom were reportedly interested, but a move didn't materialise.

It is likely to be second time lucky for Schurrle as far as a Dotmund exit goes, however, as reports from the club suggest that he is now well and truly on his way.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)