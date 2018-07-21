Dortmund Confirm Schurrle Is in Talks Over Departure With Mystery Club After Missing Man City Win

Borussia Dortmund winger Andre Schurrle looks set for the exit door after he was left out of the squad for the club's friendly with Manchester City, with the club's official Twitter account confirming that he was 'exempted due to negotiations' with another club.

Dortmund kicked off their pre-season tour of the US with a 1-0 win over the English champions, thanks to a Mario Gotze first half penalty, but the major story to come out of the game wasn't the victory itself, but the absence of former Chelsea forward Schurrle.

ℹ @Andre_Schuerrle war bei #MCFCBVB nicht im Kader, da er aufgrund von Verhandlungen mit einem anderen Klub freigestellt ist. — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) July 21, 2018

It fueled speculation about the forward - who set up Gotze for the winning goal of the 2014 World Cup final - and his long term future at the club, speculation that was all but confirmed by Dortmund's tweet in the aftermath of the friendly, which translates to:

"Andre Schurrle was not in the squad for #MCFCBVB as he is exempted due to negotiations with another club."

Borussia Dortmund spokesman confirms Andre Schurrle is on the move: “Of course, we won’t tell you which club it is. He is released for talks for another club.” #BVB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 21, 2018

As for the 'other club' in question, German outlet Bild (according to sportingnews.com) have reported that Schurrle could be headed back to England to join Crystal Palace, as a sweetener in a player plus cash deal to bring Wilfried Zaha to Germany - but beyond that, it's really anyone's guess.

Schurrle has experience of playing in England, having won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2015 before returning to Germany to join Wolfsburg, and then moving to Dortmund after an impressive 18 months with the club.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He was fleetingly linked with a Premier League switch in January, as Swansea and West Brom were reportedly interested, but a move didn't materialise.

It is likely to be second time lucky for Schurrle as far as a Dotmund exit goes, however, as reports from the club suggest that he is now well and truly on his way.